Wine Country gift baskets and raspberry kringle recalled

(ABC 6 News) – A couple of recalled holiday food items that might have made their way to your table this Christmas or Hanukkah

Raspberry Kringles sold at Aldi stores across the upper Midwest are being recalled by their manufacturer because they may contain pecans on accident.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Meanwhile, Wine Country gift baskets made a voluntary recall for baskets containing Quaker Chewy granola bars.

The baskets were distributed across the country from Amazon. The Quaker products could have been contaminated with salmonella