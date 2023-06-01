What’s still illegal with marijuana?

(ABC 6 News) – On August 1st Minnesotans 21 and older will be able to possess up to two pounds of marijuana in their home and up to two ounces in public. Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s legal all the time.

Earlier this week the Bureau of Alcohol Tabacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released a statement warning gun owners using cannabis and possessing a firearm is illegal under the Gun Control Act of 1968.

“We felt it important to provide our information to Minnesotans. So, they can dissect that information and have that at their fingertips so they can know and make informed decisions concerning marijuana and gun ownership,” said ATF Special Agent Jeff Reed.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says you can still own and gun and use marijuana, but you can’t be in possession of it.

“Generally, what we look at and there maybe a little tweak here or there possession means obviously if it’s on your person as we’ve said it’s clearly possession. But if it’s in your vehicle and it’s in your reach it still can be considered in your possession,” said Sheriff Torgerson.

But ATF and law enforcement’s big concern is dangerous offenders.

Adult cannabis use will be legal on August 1st but where will the marijuana be coming from?

Hempire in Rochester plans to sell marijuana once it become legal but it’s going to take a while to get a license to sell and find a distributor.

“The only thing is August first we can start selling it, but we don’t have it because it has to come from Minnesota. It hasn’t been cultivated in Minnesota yet,” said Hempire CFO Shelly Buchanan.

Buchanan says there are now some CBD and THC products they can’t sell under new law because they need to be Minnesota based products. Which is creating a bit of headache.

“I mean we have to get a rid of a lot of products and stuff. And last year when they made that change on July 1st, same kind of thing. We had to get a rid of a lot of products that we couldn’t sell anymore,” said Buchanan.

Another concern for law enforcement it they will not be allowed to do compliance checks on dispensaries like they can with bar and liquor stores on alcohol sales those checks will be conducted by the state.

But in the meantime, if dispensaries aren’t able to sell it, how are people going to possess it?

“That dope is coming in from somewhere and we know where it’s coming from,” said Sheriff Torgerson.

Sheriff Torgerson says it’s not only coming from other states, but other countries as well. He wants people to know that crossing state lines with marijuana is still illegal.

Sheriff Torgerson says he is also worried about impaired drivers on the road that are under the influence of marijuana. As of now there is no way clear way to tell if someone is under the influence like a breathalyzer test for alcohol.