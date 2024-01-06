West Concord EMT shortage, considering contracting Dodge Center

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The West Concord Fire Department usually handles EMT services in the area, but with staffing levels so low, they can’t reliably cover the whole community.

The city now looks to contract the Dodge Center Ambulance Services to help fill the gaps.

The contract would last six months, and West Concord Fire would still act as first responders. However, they will rely on Dodge Center ambulances to transport patients.

“It’s not suspending the ambulance service indefinitely it is looking for a short term solution,” said West Concord Administrator Kimberly Klejeski. “We just need to do what’s in the best interest for the community and make sure there is coverage in case an emergency arises.”

This story is still developing, more information will be available tonight at 10.