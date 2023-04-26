Wells man killed in motorcycle, vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Wells, Minn. man is dead following a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. First responders were dispatched to an intersection in rural Granada for an injury accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.

First responders arrived on scene and pronounced the driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Jeremy Otto of Wells, deceased. The driver of the motor vehicle, 30-year-old Andrew Olson of Fairmont, was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Fairmont Fire Department, Fairmont Police Department, and Granada first responders.