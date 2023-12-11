Well Dining closing restaurant, transitioning to new events venue

(ABC 6 News) – The Well Dining, located in Rochester, announced Sunday that it is transitioning from a restaurant location to a full-service event space.

As of Sunday, Dec. 10, the restaurant is closed to the public.

“We know the space is beautiful and can be used for so many different things,” said CEO of Powers Ventures, Nick Powers. “We want to expand what that looks like because we believe in the potential of the venue. We feel this is the most unique event space in Rochester.”

According to the restaurant’s director of marketing, Kendra Joseph, it will be open for a bookable venue space starting in 2024.

“Although we are sad to see the restaurant closing after a year in service, there has been an overwhelming number of requests for private parties in this space. We are asked a lot about utilizing the space, and with the expansion of Mayo Clinic and the downtown community, this will allow us to cater to the needs of other businesses, events, weddings and more,” said Nick Powers, the president of Powers Ventures. “We want to thank all the staff for their dedication during this transition, as well as the community for their patronage over the last year. We are doing our best to offer opportunities within our company and local businesses to ensure our employees are taken care of in the future.”

Any gift cades purchased at The Well can be redeemed at either of the other restaurant locations, including the Hubbell House, or Canadian Honker.

Joseph also says that if any customers have made a reservation for the month of Dec. or early 2024, they will be contacted.