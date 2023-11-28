Weekend Road Conditions in Minnesota and Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – With the recent snow we have seen lately comes road hazards, several fender benders and accidents reported over the holiday weekend.

Minnesota State troopers responded more than 100 crashes over the weekend. They also noted 66 spin outs and at least one jackknifed semi.

it was a similar story down in Iowa where some sheriff’s deputies found themselves begging people to slow down as the snow fell.

During one of the incidents, a deputy ended up pulling over someone with their instructional permit going 92 miles an hour.

In Iowa drought remains a serious problem, with conditions ranging from moderate to extreme in northern Iowa.

Despite the snowfall over the weekend, experts say it’s not expected to make much of a dent. Two inches of snow is about 2/10 of an inch of rain.