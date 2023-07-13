Weather delays Wind Down Wednesdays

(ABC 6 News) – There wasn’t nearly as much rain in our area Wednesday morning, but it was just enough to push back Wind Down Wednesdays in Albert Lea. Once the rain stopped vendors set up in just 30 minutes after anxiously waiting for things to get started.

“I will say our vendors were more eager to get out then they have ever been to get out. So, we send out the email and I think they were waiting in parking lots because as soon as we got out of the office. They were loading in setting up their tents they were ready,” said Organizer Holly Bobcock.

This is the second year Wind Down Wednesday has been back since the pandemic, and according to organizers numbers for both vendors and attendees are already back to pre-pandemic levels.