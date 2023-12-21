WCSO: Woman dies in public park following unsuccessful crisis negotiations

(ABC 6 News) – A woman died at John Latsch Park Wednesday, following a welfare check and unsuccessful crisis negotiation attempt, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Minneapolis Police Department contacted the WCSO about a 33-year-old woman on whom they were attempting to conduct a welfare check.

The woman’s phone had pinged at John Latsch Park in Winona County, according to Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

WCSO deputies searched the park and found the woman on a high overlook of the Mississippi River, according to Ganrude.

Deputies, crisis negotiators, and the woman spoke for 1.5 hours before the woman fell from the ledge we was atop, according to Ganrude.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, about 100 feet down the hillside, from injuries caused by the fall.

The woman’s name will be released after her next-of-kin is notified, Ganrude said.

According to Ganrude, the following agencies assisted in the search and dialogue with the woman: Winona County Search Operations and Rescue (SOAR) Team, Rollingstone Fire and First Responders, Minnesota City Fire and First Responders, Winona Fire Department, Winona Area Ambulance, Winona Police Department K-9, Minnesota State Patrol Flight Division, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Winona County Dispatch and Winona County Emergency Management.

Persons in crisis can call, text, or message 988, the US Crisis and Suicide hotline 24/7 to connect with support.