Waseca welfare check finds deceased man Wednesday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – The Waseca Police Dept. says while issuing a welfare check Wed. afternoon, officers discovered a deceased man inside the residence.

The welfare check call came in around 12:24 p.m. for the 900 block of 3rd St. SW., according to WPD.

Officials say attempts to locate or contact the specific resident failed, and when police went inside the home, a 64-year-old man was found deceased.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist with processing the scene, which is common according to WPD.

The deceased man was brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is still ongoing but there is not believed to be any threat to the public.