Warrants: Connor Bowman told dating app matches different stories about wife’s death

(ABC 6 News) – A former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife told his dating app matches different stories about her death in the following weeks, according to new Olmsted County search warrants.

On Aug. 20, 2023, pharmacist Betty Bowman died under mysterious circumstances.

In October of 2023, police arrested her husband, Connor Bowman, and accused him of murdering her with colchicine, a gout drug.

In January of this year, he was charged with 1st-degree murder.

Bumble matches with different stories

According to search warrants filed Tuesday, May 7, Rochester-area law enforcement spoke to several “female witnesses” who had met Connor Bowman on Bumble — some in the weeks just after Betty Bowman’s alleged murder.

One woman matched with Bowman on Aug. 29, 2023 — just nine days after Betty’s death.

According to the documents, the woman told law enforcement she thought it was strange that Bowman brought up receiving a large life insurance payout, and using it to settle student debt.

A second woman allegedly told law enforcement similar information, and added that Bowman led her to believe his wife had died “on comfort care” via an overdose of morphine, about a year earlier.

According to the documents, a third woman — who matched with Connor on Sept. 5, 2023 — noticed that his profile included “widower” and recalled asking him if he felt alright flirting with people on the dating app.

“Connor responded saying it was a fair question but that he was okay being with a new person, that he knew what he wanted in life, and that Betty would have wanted him to move on to be happy,” search warrants read.

From Olmsted County search warrants

Identifying as a widower

Rochester-area law enforcement filed a request for Connor Bowman’s Bumble conversations with matches, as well as any changes he made to his profile — particularly his marital status — in August of 2023.

According to the warrants, Bowman allegedly searched for the gender-neutral/masculine version of “widow” on August 18 — two days before Betty died.

From Olmsted County search warrants

He later added that he was a widower to his dating profile, according to search warrants.

Bowman is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court June 11, for an omnibus hearing.

He is currently held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $2,000,000 bond with conditions, or $5,000,000 bond without conditions.