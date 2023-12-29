Warm winter conditions strand Minnesotans on island

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Warm winter conditions in our area are creating extra challenges for homeowners on one northern Minnesota lake.

People who live on Bear Island on Crane Lake get to and from their homes in the boat during the summer and by snowmobile in the winter.

But the recent combination of warm temperatures and rain have made the ice too unsafe to travel on.

That has forced some to grab what they could and leave their home until ice conditions improve, others are now stuck on the island.