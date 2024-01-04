Wanabana lead poisoning continues in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health warns of the continued potential lead exposure tied to the Wanabana apple sauce marketed toward children.

According to the MDH, at least eight cases of Minnesota children with elevated blood lead levels have been linked to the Wanabana product.

The identified cases have been found in kids as young as 10 months to 2 years old, some children recorded blood lead levels 17 times the normal range.

If you have these products at home, you are asked to throw them out or return them for a refund.