Walz Visits Cub Foods to Highlight DVS Kiosk

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Walz visited a Cub Foods in southeast Rochester today.

Walz highlighted the new Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) kiosk, a new effort aiming to make it easier for Minnesotans to renew their vehicle tabs.

“I think, we’re trying to find multiple ways to deliver state services more efficiently, more effectively at a cost savings to folks, to make it as easy as possible because it’s the little things like this,” said Walz. “If you’re having trouble getting your tab fees or you applied for a driver’s license and it takes months, that’s very frustrating in a busy life. And I think there’s a responsibility to get it.”

Walz says Minnesotans can now pick up their vehicle tabs at stand alone kiosks in eight Cub locations.