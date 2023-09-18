Waldorf University moving to the Great Plains Athletic Conference

(ABC 6 NEWS) -It’s a big transition for Waldorf university in Forest City. The Warrior’s athletic department announcing they were moving to the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).

“I would like to congratulate Dr. Robert Alsop and Waldorf University on joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference,” said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra.

The Warriors will have new foes to battle in the GPAC.

“It dove tails so nicely into the direction of the university with the change in ownership. It’s a fantastic conference to be a part of,” said Waldorf University President Dr. Robert Alsop.

Everyone agrees they’re entering a very competitive conference. In fact, GPAC sent seven women’s basketball teams to the national tournament last season. Women’s Basketball Head Coach Shawn Chaffin says he’s ready for the change.

“Obviously a huge challenge in getting better. But with the idea of the resources improving and everything that’s going to make us better,” said Chaffin.

And for student athletes, they are just as excited.

“I think it’s a great move. It’s going to bring in more kids for the school and bring more notoriety and it will be more of an attraction,” said senior point guard for the men’s basketball team Khyle Washington.

Another thing the university is excited about is the shorter travel time within the conference. A good thing, since it will also cut down on costs and allow student athletes to be on campus and in the classroom more often.

“Parents want to watch their kids play. And when they know within two to three hours there’s a lot of opponents that’s really a win,” said Commissioner Westra.

Commissioner Westra says what they are focused on now is figuring out those fall 2024 schedules and getting those out as soon as possible.