Wabasha responders retrieve one body from Zumbro River, searching for more

(ABC 6 News) – Wabasha County first responders have retrieved a body from the Zumbro River Thursday morning.

According to law enforcement at the scene, a truck went off County Road 11 east of Millville, MN, and into the river a little after 9 a.m.

First responders traveled to a section of the road a half-mile east of 61071 County Road 11, according to police scanner chatter.

One body was retrieved from the water. First responders believe the person drowned.

Reporter Quannah Arnold at the scene said authorities are searching the river in case there were more passengers.