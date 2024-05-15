Vikings to Face Jets, Aaron Rodgers in London

(ABC 6 New) – The first Vikings game has officially been announced by the NFL, and it has Minnesota squaring off against a familiar opponent in week five.

On October 6, at Tottenham-Hotspur Stadium in London, the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets will take the field as part of the 2024 London Games. This will just be 13th time the teams have clashed, since their first meeting in 1970.

The Vikings “home” game is also slated to be the first time the Vikings encounter former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers since singing with the Jets. Rodgers missed nearly the entire 2023 NFL season with a torn Achilles tendon.

The rest of the Vikings and the entire NFL schedule is set to be released on May 15 at 7 p.m. CT.