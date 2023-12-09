Vikings offensive coordinator arrested in suspected drunk driving incident

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator, Wes Phillips, has been arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunk driving, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster.

According to the jail roster records, 44-year-old Phillips was arrested and booked by the Minnesota State Patrol around 11 p.m. Friday for a DWI charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Phillips later posted his $300 bail and was released around 1:26 a.m.

Wes Phillips, 44, Hennepin County Jail

The Vikings are scheduled to face off against the Raiders in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the Vikings said in a statement. “This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips joined the Vikings in 2022 as one of Coach Kevin O’Connell’s first hires.

Phillips is in his 17th NFL season.

Phillips is scheduled to appear in court in downtown Minneapolis on Dec. 21 at 1:15 p.m.