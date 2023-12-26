Vikings announced tight end Hockenson ends season

By KAALTV
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a pass over Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a major injury after a game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

According to Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell, Hockenson will end his season due to the injury.

Hockenson sustained the injury during the third-quarter of Sunday’s game after he hurt his knee during a catch. Hockenson did not play for the remainder of the game.