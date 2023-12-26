Vikings announced tight end Hockenson ends season

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a major injury after a game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

According to Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell, Hockenson will end his season due to the injury.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury. pic.twitter.com/HbXgoZM7Br — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 26, 2023

Hockenson sustained the injury during the third-quarter of Sunday’s game after he hurt his knee during a catch. Hockenson did not play for the remainder of the game.