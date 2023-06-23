Vikings announce 2023 training camp schedule; tickets on sale

(ABC 6 New) – The Minnesota Vikings announced its 2023 training camp schedule which includes two night practices.

The 63rd training camp in franchise history will be the sixth hosted at Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) Performance Center and will feature 14 open practices, beginning with Back Together Weekend on July 29.

The Vikings will host night practices at TCO Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The Vikings also have two sessions of practices with the Tennessee Titans (Aug. 16-17) scheduled before hosting Tennessee on Aug. 19 in a preseason game and two more practices scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals (Aug. 23-24) before hosting Arizona in a preseason game on Aug. 26.

General Admission tickets for 12 of the 14 practices are free for Vikings Season Ticket Members and children 17 and younger and $5 for all other adults.

Tickets for the two night practices are available at $10 for adults, $5 for children 17 and younger and free for children under 36 inches tall.

A portion of all ticket sale proceeds will go to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

