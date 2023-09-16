Vigil to honor fallen Algona Police Dept. officer set for Sunday night

(ABC 6 News) – There will be a vigil on Sunday night for the community to honor and remember the fallen Algona Police Dept. officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty this week.

RELATED: Iowa DPS: Police officer shot in Algona has died

According to Algona PD, the community is invited to the remembrance of Officer Kevin Cram on State Street in Algona next to the Law Enforcement Center.

People are invited at 7:30 p.m. with a short program beginning at 8 o’clock.

Algona PD is encouraging those in attendance to wear blue.

There will be a funeral service for Officer Cram on Wed., Sept. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center (Algona Community School).

A private graveside service will be held.

According to Algona PD, there also is a memorial fund for Officer Cram’s family at Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street.

Friends of Officer Cram’s wife say he leaves behind three boys.

There is a GoFundMe for his family and you can donate by clicking here.

The 33-year-old officer was a 10-year veteran who had been serving with the Algona PD since 2015. Officer Cram previously served for the Nora Springs Police Dept. from 2013 to 2015.

On Sept. 13 at approximately 7:53 p.m., Officer Cram was on patrol duty in the City of Algona when he was made aware of an active arrest warrant for Kyle Ricke. The arrest warrant was for harassment through Palo Alto County, Iowa. Officer Cram knew of a possible location for Ricke and headed to that area.

Officer Cram was in the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Street in Algona when he observed Ricke. After advising Ricke he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke shot Officer Cram, according to Iowa DPS. Other officers and EMS located Cram, and he was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials discovered Ricke had fled north into Minnesota where he was found and taken into custody in the 29000 block of 210th St. in rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, around midnight, according to a news release by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricke has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in Kossuth County, Iowa, and will be extradited at a later date, according to the Iowa DPS.