Victims identified in fatal crash involving Amish buggy in Fillmore County Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) released more information on Tuesday regarding a crash that involved an SUV and Amish buggy on Monday morning that killed two people and injured two others.

The FCSO said the crash occurred shortly before 8:25 a.m. when an SUV traveling southbound on County Road 1 collided with a southbound 2-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy, south of the intersection with County Road 102 near the Sumner Center Church.

The buggy was carrying four juvenile passengers at the time of the crash. Wilma Miller, 7, and Irma Miller, 11, were fatally injured. Alan Miller, 9, and Rose Miller, 13, were both transported to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries, according to the FCSO. All four victims are siblings and residents of Stewartville.

The driver of the SUV was 35-year-old Sarah Peterson from Spring Valley.

The FCSO said no arrests have been made at this time, as the cause of the crash continues to be investigated by the FCSO with assistance from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota State Patrol.

