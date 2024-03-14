Vice President Harris visits Minnesota amid nationwide abortion rights tour

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) – Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in the Twin Cities on Thursday as part of her tour focusing on the rollback of abortion rights in the United States.

In addition, she’s hoping to gain support for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

The vice president visited a Twin Cities clinic that provides abortions and other reproductive care.

“I’m here at this healthcare clinic to uplift the work that is happening in Minnesota as an example of what true leadership looks like,” Harris said.

Outside the clinic, a small crowd of protesters gathered, displaying pro-life signs.

Moses Bratrud, Director of Strategy for conservative group The Minnesota Family Council, says many voters might see the Vice President’s visit as too extreme.

“By coming here today, by visiting an abortion clinic in the Twin Cities, Vice President Harris is turning her back on the majority of common sense voters,” Bratrud said.

The White House says it was the first time a sitting president or vice president has been to a reproductive health clinic.

It’s part of a nationwide tour Harris started in January, drawing attention to the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which allows states to outlaw abortion.

Governor Tim Walz’s office joined Harris at an event on Thursday afternoon.