Veteran reflects on Memorial Day Monday

(ABC 6 News) – People at Cascade Lake Park and Soldiers Field Park were out Sunday to enjoy the nice weather, and long weekend. But for Navy veteran Bruce Blatti, Memorial Day is so much more than that.

“So many things we just take for granted… they wouldn’t be here. They wouldn’t be available to us if we didn’t have the veterans and the current people serving in the military,” Blatti said.

Blatti served during the Vietnam War. He says one of the things he remembers most about his time in the service is the comradery between military members.

Bruce’s wife Dana Blatti says she wishes more people appreciated the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“I think it’s really special and I think we really need to focus in on the people that gave us the freedom to be where we are now. And so many gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. How do you thank somebody for that? It’s wonderful and we are grateful,” Dana said.

The pair look at Memorial Day as a solemn day to remember. But also as a day to celebrate Bruce’s time in the service.

“All of those who have served and gave up so much would want us to celebrate, and would want us to be happy. It was a very, very good experience. And I’m glad I could do it for our country,” Blatti said.