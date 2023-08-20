Vehicle rolls in Freeborn County sending two to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – A vehicle rolled while traveling on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Saturday night sending two to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash just before 11 p.m. in Freeborn County near milepost 14 on I-35.

According to MSP, 23-year-old Erhumwerese Amadasun of Bloomington, was driving north when her vehicle left the road and rolled.

Amadasun, as well as her passenger, 16-year-old Eghe Amadasun also of Bloomington, were both sent to the Albert Lea Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and no alcohol was involved.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire as well as Mayo Ambulance also assisted on the scene.