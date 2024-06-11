Vehicle fire threatens Rochester home

Credit: Capt. ben Davis RFD

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester home was nearly set ablaze on Monday after a vehicle right next to the structure caught fire.

The Rochester Fire Department received the call at 5:19 p.m. on June 10th.

Upon arrival, they found the car partially ablaze with fire spreading to the home which was only 3 feet away. After extinguishing the vehicle fire, they prevented further fire damage to the home.

The fire was able to be contained to the car and the exterior of the garage. There was significant fire damage done to the vehicle, and only slight damage to the outside of the home.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.