Vehicle fire at Apache Mall in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the Apache Mall parking lot Saturday afternoon.

According to RFD, around 4:41 p.m. crews responded to the mall to find a fire contained to a single vehicle and away from any building.

Isaac Molin, a firefighter with RFD, says the fire was extinguished with a handheld water extinguisher.

Molin also says the damage to the vehicle was minimal.

There is no word on how the fire started.