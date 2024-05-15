Vehicle crashes into building on Elton Hills Drive
(ABC 6 News) – An elderly man accidentally crashed his car into a strip mall in Rochester on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to 300 Elton Hills Drive at 1:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting a strip mall.
The driver, a 79-year-old man, believes he lost consciousness while driving north on West River Road NW towards Elton Hills Drive NW.
Thankfully, the driver did not seem to be hurt, and no one inside the building was hurt either.
MCAS transported the driver for evaluation.