Vaccinations available at Hy-Vee stores

(ABC 6 News) – A staple of the winter season, flu shots at Hy-Vee are available as the flu season marches on.

Hy-Vee offers several ways to stay safe and healthy through the holidays, offering flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines at their four locations across Rochester.

“Right up on the holidays and we’re gonna be spending a lot of time with our family and friends,” said Nola Aigner Davis, a Hy-Vee spokesperson. “So it’s incredibly important to get vaccinated. We’d love everyone to come in and get vaccinated so you can get your flu shot, you can get your COVID-19 vaccine and your RSV vaccine at Hy-Vee.”

Now, if you are interested, you can make an appointment online, but they also accept walk ins. Hy-Vee will offer 20 cents off the flu shot.

For people 60 years and older, the RSV vaccine is free.