Bob Barker’s cause of death determined

(KABC) – The cause of death for beloved game-show host Bob Barker was determined to be Alzheimer’s Disease, according to his death certificate.

Barker died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 26 at age 99.

RELATED: Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

The death certificate issued by Los Angeles County lists the cause of death for Robert William Barker as “Alzheimer’s Disease.” It also lists contributing health factors as hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia.

It is unclear how long Barker struggled with Alzheimer’s as it was not a topic he discussed publicly.

His longtime companion Nancy Burnet said in a statement: “Up until two months before Bob Barker’s passing, he routinely participated in conversation and bedside exercises.”

The certificate indicates his remains were expected to be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. His wife of more than 36 years, Dorothy Jo Gideon, was buried in Forest Lawn after her death from lung cancer in 1981.

Barker hosted “The Price is Right” from 1972 to 2007, a stunning span that made him a household name and landed him 19 Daytime Emmy Awards – including one for lifetime achievement.

He was also a well-known animal activist, contributing millions of dollars to related causes and ending his shows with a reminder for the audience to spay and neuter their pets.