Upstairs of London Township home engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday afternoon, several first responders responded to a house fire in London Township with visible flames coming out of the upstairs window.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call around 2:21 p.m. for a possible house fire on the 80000 block of 120 St.

Once on scene, flames could be seen coming out of the upstairs bedroom windows and the roof.

According to the homeowner, around noon she smelt something burning inside the home but could not see any smoke or flames.

Hours later, smoke began coming out of the roof of the home according to the FCSO.

Officials with the Glenville Fire Dept. believe the fire started in the upstairs bedroom but there is no word on how it started.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal will be coming to investigate the fire on Monday.

Officials with FCSO say that the fire was put out in a “short period of time”.

Firefighters from several fire departments including Glenville, London, Hollandale, Hayward, and Myrtle also assisted on the scene.