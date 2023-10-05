Unusual Repurpose of Giraffe Feces Seized by Minnesota Customs and Border Protection

(ABC 6 News) – United States Customs and Border Protections (CBP) seized giraffe feces at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) when a passenger returning from Kenya arrived at the airport on Sept. 29.

After arrival, the passenger declared she possessed giraffe feces obtained in Kenya with the intent to make a necklace out of the substance, according to CBP officials. The passenger also stated she had crafted similar objects with moose dropping at her home in Iowa.

According to CBP officials, agricultural specialists seized the container holding the feces and destroyed the extramental through steam sterilization, as is USDA protocol. Apparently.

According to the CBP all ruminant animal feces require a veterinary services permit for legal entry into the United States.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”