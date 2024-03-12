Tyson Foods permanently closing Perry pork plant

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Just two months after a deadly school shooting, Perry Iowa will now lose its largest employer.

Tyson Foods will continue its effort to streamline operations, but without 1,200 workers from its Perry pork plant.

Tyson says it plan to help mitigate the loss for its former employees, but the company has not disclosed what severance packages are on the table.

“I don’t know how a lot of these people are gonna make it, I don’t know what they’re going to do, which a lot of the things, some of the things that was going through my mind when I heard that,” said David Edwards, a Tyson employee.

Tyson Foods closed several plants in 2023 and consolidated its corporate operations in 2022.

Six years ago, Iowa granted $674,000 in incentives to help pay for a $44 million upgrade to the Perry plant.