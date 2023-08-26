Two vehicles collide at Hwy 52 intersection sending two to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 in Fillmore County Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 11:30 a.m. in Harmony.

Both vehicles were heading north on Hwy 52 when they collided at the intersection involving Morem St.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 22-year-old Taylor Majerus as well as her passenger 20-year-old Katelyn May both of Dubuque, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening conditions and were transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

They were both wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Esme Gastfield of Spring Valley, Minn. was not hurt.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Dept. and Harmony Fire and Ambulance also assisted on the scene.