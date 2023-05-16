Two-vehicle crash in Fillmore County injures 2

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Fillmore County on Monday evening left two people injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 52 and 300th St. south of Chatfield.

A vehicle driven by 31-year-old Tayler Shaw of Chatfield was traveling westbound on 300th St. while another vehicle driven by 38-year-old Amy Sinnwell of Rochester was traveling southbound on Highway 52 when they collided at the intersection.

Sinnwell and a 10-year-old male passenger from Rochester were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Saint Marys Hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Shaw was not injured, according to the crash report.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Fire and Chatfield Ambulance.