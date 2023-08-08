Two-vehicle crash in Eyota leaves 1 injured

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Eyota on Tuesday morning sent one Rochester woman to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. A RAM pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 42 while a BMW traveling southbound on Highway 42 attempted to make a left turn onto 5th St. in Eyota when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the BMW, 20-year-old Anna Stacy of Rochester, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Marys Hospital.

The driver of the RAM truck, 43-year-old Brandon Himle of Chatfield, was not injured.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Fire and Ambulance.