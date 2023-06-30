Two SE Minnesota companies receive state grants for broadband projects

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the 2023 Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant recipients.

The grants total $67 million for 30 broadband infrastructure projects across Minnesota which will provide roughly 13,100 residents and businesses with access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

KM Telecom has been awarded $1,931,046 for a project that will bring 75 miles of fiber with broadband speeds up to 1GB to approximately 221 households, businesses, and farms in the rural area of Olmsted County’s Kalmar and Salem Townships near Byron. It also covers a small portion of Mantorville Township in Dodge County.

Credit: KM Telecom

KM Telecom will also be matching $1,931,046 of the total project costs. Construction is tentatively set to begin in the summer of 2025.

The Harmony Telephone Company was awarded two grants.

The first totals $2,991,038 and will go toward the North Fountain Fiber-To-The-Premises project which will provide speeds up to 1GB to 311 households, businesses and farms in Fillmore County.

The second totals $1,044,436 and will go toward the North Preston Rural Fiber-To-The Premises project which will provide speeds up to 1GB to 68 households, businesses, and farms in the rural portions of Fillmore County.

For more information on the 2023 Broadband Grant recipients, CLICK HERE.