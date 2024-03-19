Two predatory offenders move to SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Two predatory offenders, Joshua Novak and Charles Wesley Jones, are moving to SE Rochester according to RPD’s Community Notification press releases.

Jones, who also uses the name Charles Stutz, has a history of sexual conduct with minor children, as well as sexual contact with a woman in a “vulnerable state,” using force.

Jones/Stutz has an open case involving criminal sexual conduct with children in Mower County Court, which dates back to 2018.

According to court records, Jones entered an Alford guilty plea in the case in 2022, but the case went back to court after Jones protested a lengthy probation period following his jail sentece, which was not written into his original plea agreement.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 24, 2024.

Jones is moving into the 700 block of 13th Avenue SE, Rochester.

Novak, who has a history of sexual conduct with female teenagers, is moving into the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE, according to Rochester police.