Two people injured after car rolls into ditch

(ABC 6 News) – A north Iowa driver lost control of his car due to ice and snowy conditions and entered a ditch Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:33 a.m.

71-year-old Frederick Giles from Osage was driving south on Thrush Ave in the area of 290th Street in Cerro Gordo County.

As Giles lost control of the vehicle, it rolled and landed back on the wheels.

Also in the car, was 70-year-old Ruby Giles, also from Osage.

Both individuals were transported to MercyOne to be checked for minor injuries.

Plymouth Fire Department and Mason City Fire Medics assisted CGCSO at the scene.