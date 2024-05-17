Two motorcyclists injured in Freeborn Co. crash Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after a crash in Freeborn County, Minn. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened on Highway 65 in Shell Rock Township around 2:26 p.m.

MSP says both motorcycles were heading north on the highway when they collided.

Leo Schweiss, 69 of Fairfax, as well as Ryan Tillemans, 48 of Willmar, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to Mayo Clinic Health System for treatment.

Tillemans was wearing a helmet, but it is not known if Schweiss was.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire Dept. and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.