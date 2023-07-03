Two Minnesotans dead after crash in Floyd County

(ABC 6 News) – Two Minnesotans are dead after two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, IA over the weekend.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2nd, 37-yeard-old Jenna Stangland of Minneapolis was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Highway 18, when the vehicle crossed the centerline, colliding with a 2017 Toyota Prius traveling west head-on.

The crash killed 74-year-old Steven York of Waconia, MN, who was driving the Prius, and 16-year-old Keira Duffy from Golden Valley, MN. They were both wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

74-year-old Mary York and Stangland were taken to MercyOne North Iowa with sustained injuries.