Two Iowa companies are providing wheelchair ramps to people looking for more independence

(ABC 6 News)- Two companies in Iowa are partnering up to help people with disabilities gain independence by having better access to their homes.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa and Easterseals Iowa will be providing modular ramps to individuals and families at a reduced cost.

The ramps will be made available based on an application process that considers household income, proof of home ownership, homeowner insurance status, and county location.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to provide our modular ramp program to the people of North Central Iowa,” said Melissa Schoneberg, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa. “This program has impacted many families and we look forward to supporting many more in the future.”

Easterseal Iowa will maintain ownership of the ramps and maintain the insurance on them. Habitat for Humanity will process the applications and coordinate all installations and removals.

For more information about the program, to apply for a ramp, or to volunteer on a project call the Habitat NCI office at 641-424-8978