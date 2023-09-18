Two Forest City teenagers charged with reckless use of explosive devices in high school parking lot

(ABC 6 News) – Two Forest City teenagers have been charged in relation to an explosives incident in the Forest City High School parking lot Sept. 7.

According to Winnebago County court documents, 18-year-olds David Michael Rick and Landon Anthony Gerdes are accused of setting off three “pool chemical bombs” around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Rick was taken into custody Sept. 7 and appeared in Winnebago County Court Monday, Sept. 18, on a charge of felony possession of explosive materials or destructive device with intent to use; and another charge of serious misdemeanor reckless use of explosives or destructive device.

According to court documents, Gerdes was charged by summons a day later, and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Sept. 25.

Gerdes faces a charge of serious misdemeanor reckless use of explosives or destructive device; as well as a charge of felony threat–explosive or incendiary device.

ABC 6 News has reached out to law enforcement and Winnebago attorneys for more information.

ABC 6 News also reached out to the Forest City Community Schools District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and the Winnebago County Attorney, but both parties declined to provide additional information due to it being an ongoing investigation.