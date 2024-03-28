Two Delta planes clip wings on MSP taxiway

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An FAA investigation is underway at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, after officials say two Delta planes collided with each other on a taxiway.

Nearly 300 passengers were ready to take off when two planes clipped each other.

According to Delta, early information shows the low-speed contact happened during push back from one of the aircraft gates.

Shortly after the incident, both planes returned to their gates so passengers could deplane.

“I don’t think I ever felt like we were in danger. I think she just went through my mind that this is probably going to be a long day,” said Troy Jackon, a passenger on one of the Delta planes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

