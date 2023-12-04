Trying to find the perfect Christmas tree in time for the holidays

The Wittlief Christmas tree farm is looking forward to another year of giving. They hope everyone who comes through can leave with a Christmas tree for their home.

The start of December is met with early sunsets, darkness falling over southeast Minnesota.

That darkness makes lighting up your home, that much more fulfilling.

“I remember going to choose and cut Christmas tree farms growing up and it’s just a great time of year,” owner of Wittlief Christmas tree farm Clint Wittlief said.

The O’Brien family were on the hunt for the perfect tree.

“Walking all around and picking which one is the perfect one for our family we all four have to agree on it,” Katie O’Brien said.

Picking out the perfect tree is something this family is always excited for.

“The bigger the tree the better it is,” Liam O’Brien said.

Taking a tour of Wittlief Christmas tree farm, you wouldn’t notice the impacts of a very dry Minnesota summer.

“The adult trees that are getting harvested this year had virtually no loss to them, but I noticed a lot that are up to knee high they turned brown,” Wittlief said.

While the smallest trees didn’t survive to the holidays, many of those “perfect” Christmas trees remain tall.

Ready to light up your home.

“We have a tall ceiling in our family room so this is a place where we can find all different size trees,” Daniel O’Brien said.

With only a few weeks until Christmas morning, families like the O’Brien’s are anxious to surround themselves with that holiday cheer.

“The tree we cut down has a fork at the top that we’re going to have to do some architecture at home, we’re going to give it a makeover, but it gives it some character,” Daniel O’Brien said.

The Wittlief Christmas tree farm will be open between now up until Christmas Eve and they’re going to have to replant some new trees next year that were lost during the drought.