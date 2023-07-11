Trump slams Gov. Reynolds for remaining neutral; DeSantis, others defend Reynolds

(ABC 6 News) – Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Monday and criticized Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for her neutral stance in the upcoming 2024 Iowa Republican Caucuses while Republican Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others, defended her.

Trump posted on the social media platform, Truth Social, lashing out at Reynolds saying he opened up the Governor position for her, alluding to his appointment of then-Iowa Governor Terry Branstad (R) to an ambassador post, and how he endorsed her.

Trumps post also follows a New York Times report detailing frustrations within Trump’s campaign about how Reynolds has appeared to embrace Gov. DeSantis, appearing alongside him at multiple events. The report also noted Gov. Reynolds did not attend a recent Trump event when he was in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Gov. DeSantis and other 2024 GOP Presidential candidates came quick to defend and praise Gov. Reynolds.

In a tweet, Gov. DeSantis admired Gov. Reynolds for being a “strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done.”

.@KimReynoldsIA is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done. She earned a landslide re-election because she delivered big results, and she is poised to deliver even more for Iowans in the special session. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 10, 2023

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) described Gov. Reynolds as a “conservative rockstar who has delivered for the people of her state.”

Governor @KimReynoldsIA is a conservative rockstar who has delivered for the people of her state. Like I always say, Iowa grows strong women! — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 10, 2023

Also, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) tweeted that “no one should be attacked for declining to endorse a politician” calling it “dictatorial” while applauding Reynolds for “welcoming all GOP candidates into Iowa.”

No one should be attacked for declining to endorse a politician. That behavior is dictatorial.



I applaud @KimReynoldsIA for welcoming all GOP candidates into Iowa.



America deserves better than Donald Trump. If you agree, help me get on the debate stage: https://t.co/YsGJUEeIcJ https://t.co/1Gt1E9wxMY — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 10, 2023

Gov. Reynolds, a popular figure in the state, coasted to reelection in 2022. She is also viewed as a potential vice presidential candidate by some in the party.