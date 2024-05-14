Trial scheduled for alleged Chik-Fil-A shooter

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court scheduled the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Osbel Ornelas in the parking lot of Rochester’s Chik-Fil-A earlier this year.

Isaac Gutierrez, 20, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing July 12, followed by a July 29 jury trial on the following charges: 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated; 2nd-degree murder–without intent, while committing a felony; and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Isaac Gutierrez is currently held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1,000,000 bail with conditions, or $2,000,000 bail without conditions.

His brother, Jose Gutierrez, is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats, as well as aiding an offender–accomplice after the fact and aiding an offender–taking responsibility for criminal acts.

He is scheduled to a appear for an omnibus hearing May 16.