Trial for Apple River stabbing suspect enters second day

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – The video of a violent encounter on the Apple River took center stage in the murder trial of a Prior Lake man.

It stems from a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Stillwater High School student and wounded four others.

Today, that teen’s mother gave a testimony in the courtroom.

“I saw Isaac’s hair… laying on the river bank, I knew it was him, they were trying to perform CPR on him, I ran to Isaac,” said Alina Hernandez, the teen’s mother.

Nicolae Miu claims the attack was in self-defense.

Now, prosecutors say his wife could be called to the stand tomorrow.

