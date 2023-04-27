Train derails in southwest Wisconsin

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a train derailment along the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River between De Soto and Ferryville in Crawford County early Thursday afternoon.

According to the De Soto Village President Joel Greiner, it was a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train that derailed shortly after 1:00 p.m. Hazmat teams responded, but there was not a call to evacuate.

Greiner said that it was the middle section of the train that derailed and that some containers were in the river. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department said EMS had been dispatched to the scene. According to ABC affiliate WXOW-TV in La Crosse, Tri-State Ambulance treated four people at the scene. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and left the scene by ground.

Authorities have closed Highway 35 from Route 82, the village’s main street, down to around Ferryville.

Greiner said that Crawford County Sheriff, Vernon County Sheriff, the local fire department and Emergency Services of Vernon County responded.