Tractor, vehicle crash in Goodhue County leaves 1 dead

(ABC 6 News) – A collision involving a tractor and a pickup truck in Goodhue County late Tuesday night has left one person dead.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the collision happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Highway 56 at 390th St. just north of Kenyon.

MSP said a farm tractor was traveling northbound on Highway 56 while a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling southbound when both vehicles collided.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 48-year-old female from Kenyon, was killed in the crash. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

The driver of the tractor, 19-year-old Logan Kremmin of Northfield, Minn. was not injured.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Goodhue County Sheriff, Cannon Falls Police Department, Nerstrand Fire, Kenyon Fire, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.