Youth waterfowl weekend is Sept. 9-10; Albert Lea artist wins waterfowl stamp contest

(ABC 6 News) – Youth hunters will have the opportunity to learn how to hunt waterfowl this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says youth waterfowl weekend is Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

Youth hunters who participate must be with an adult who is not hunting, according to the Minnesota DNR.

During the two-day hunt, waterfowl hunters age 17 and younger, when accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 18 and older, can take ducks, geese, mergansers, coots and moorhens from a half hour before sunrise to sunset.

The Minnesota DNR urges all over-water waterfowl hunters to be aware of and cautious about people participating in other activities on the water, no matter where they hunt.

To review important details about participating in this hunt, CLICK HERE.

Also, Albert Lea artist, Mark Kness won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest. Kness won with an acrylic painting of a ring-neck duck.

Jake Levisen of Austin earned second place with a ring-neck duck painting done in open acrylics, soft body acrylics and water-mixable oils. Third place went to Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with a painting of a ring-neck duck done in acrylic on illustration board.

The winners were selected out of 13 eligible submissions.

The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable.

For more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines, CLICK HERE.